Koala Lewis musste eingeschläfert werden

Die Bilder der spektakulären Rettung von Koala Lewis sind um die Welt gegangen (wir haben berichtet). Die Autofahrerin Toni Doherty rettet Koala aus den Flammen.
In der vergangenen Woche hat die Australierin Koala Lewis in der Krankenstation wiedergetroffen.
Doch jetzt hat das Koala-Krankenhaus Port Macquarie auf Facebook mitgeteilt, dass Koala Lewis eingeschläfert werden musste. Manchmal würden Verletzungen durch Verbrennungen erst schlimmer, bevor sie besser würden, aber im Fall von Lewis sei es nicht besser geworden. Im Interesse des Tieres sei die Entscheidung getroffen worden, den Koala einzuschläfern.
Koala Lewis war ungefähr 14 Jahre alt. Mitte November war mitgeteilt worden, dass allein im Lake Innes Nature Reserve etwa 350 Koalas bei den Feuern ums Leben gekommen waren. Port Macquarie liegt ganz in der Nähe.
There’s the saddest news coming out of Port Macquarie this afternoon. It was always going to be a massive battle against the odds but we all hoped he’d pull through. Sadly however, Lewis the koala has had to be put to sleep. Here’s why… . The vision of Lewis desperately escaping from a bushfire but then stumbling into the flames will stay with us forever. But this moment caused significant burns to his already fragile body. Burns to any more than 15% of a koalas body carries a guarded prognosis and Lewis sustained more than that figure. Tragically, the tissue damage from his extensive burns was even deeper and worsened in the days since his rescue. This is sadly all too common. . The hard decision was then made to end his suffering as his quality of life would have been too poor to ever return to the wild. The team at @portmacquariekoalahospital went above and beyond for little Lewis. They’ve done everything they could and as you always should, put Lewis’ happiness first. . He’s come to symbolise the struggle all koalas are facing on the east coast in the face of drought, bushfires and climate change. RIP little man. We’ll miss you but your legacy will live on. Your story should inspire us all to put aside the politics and save your species…
