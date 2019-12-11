Teri Hatcher feiert 55. Geburtstag mit Bikini-Foto

US-Schauspielerin Teri Hatcher (“Desperate Housewives”) hat zu ihrem 55. Geburtstag Bikinifotos von sich veröffentlicht – und dies mit einer Hommage an Natürlichkeit und Reife verbunden.

“Das ist meine Wahrheit und in diesem 55-jährigen Körper zu leben fühlt sich tatsächlich befreiend an”, schrieb Hatcher am Dienstag in dem Instagram-Post.

Sie habe endlich herausgefunden, wie sie sich in ihrer Haut wohlfühlen könne – nicht jeden Tag, aber oft. “Alter erlaubt dir, deine Ziele klar vor Augen zu haben und zu schätzen, wer oder was dich dankbar macht.

Du bist alt genug, um das Wunder des Lebens zu sehen, und jung genug, um dieses Wissen zu feiern.” Sich im Bikini zu präsentieren sei ihr Bekenntnis, offen für andere zu sein und für das Leben. Und das “ohne Filter, ohne Make-up”, wie die Schauspielerin schrieb.

Hatcher, die am 8. Dezember 1964 in Kalifornien geboren wurde, wurde vor allem durch ihre Darstellung der alleinerziehenden Susan in der US-Fernsehserie “Desperate Housewives” bekannt, für die sie 2005 mit dem Golden Globe ausgezeichnet wurde.