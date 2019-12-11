Teri Hatcher feiert 55. Geburtstag mit Bikini-Foto

US-Schauspielerin Teri Hatcher (“Desperate Housewives”) hat zu ihrem 55. Geburtstag Bikinifotos von sich veröffentlicht – und dies mit einer Hommage an Natürlichkeit und Reife verbunden.
“Das ist meine Wahrheit und in diesem 55-jährigen Körper zu leben fühlt sich tatsächlich befreiend an”, schrieb Hatcher am Dienstag in dem Instagram-Post.
Sie habe endlich herausgefunden, wie sie sich in ihrer Haut wohlfühlen könne – nicht jeden Tag, aber oft. “Alter erlaubt dir, deine Ziele klar vor Augen zu haben und zu schätzen, wer oder was dich dankbar macht.
Exercise has become a source of well being not a means to look good naked. As part of my @f45_training 8 week challenge we had to submit an after photo. So why actually post a pic of myself in a bikini? Well, this is my truth and being in this 55 year old body actually feels liberating. Here’s the thing. I’ve finally figured out how to be comfortable in my own skin. Maybe not every day but a lot of them. Age allows you to be clear on your purpose and cherish who and what you are grateful for. You have enough age to see the miracle of life and enough youth to revel in that knowledge. You can be vulnerable and strong at the same time. You can forgive others and yourself. You are willing to put in the effort to reach a goal…or not. And that’s okay. Mostly, you know to make the most of every moment. For me that is sharing joy & positivity, knowledge I’ve gained through experience both successes and failures, and helping to lift others up. Sharing myself in a bikini (which I may or may not ever wear again) Is me Being open to others, open to life… finding glorious connection and community. No filters, no makeup, no airbrushing, no negativity. Be strong enough to be vulnerable. #teristuesdaytips #birthdayweek #bekind #giveback #enjoy #liveyourbestlife
Du bist alt genug, um das Wunder des Lebens zu sehen, und jung genug, um dieses Wissen zu feiern.” Sich im Bikini zu präsentieren sei ihr Bekenntnis, offen für andere zu sein und für das Leben. Und das “ohne Filter, ohne Make-up”, wie die Schauspielerin schrieb.
Hatcher, die am 8. Dezember 1964 in Kalifornien geboren wurde, wurde vor allem durch ihre Darstellung der alleinerziehenden Susan in der US-Fernsehserie “Desperate Housewives” bekannt, für die sie 2005 mit dem Golden Globe ausgezeichnet wurde.
